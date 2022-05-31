WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is holding a news conference Monday to discuss a number of weekend shootings. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.
The shootings over the holiday weekend left at least two people dead and several others injured.
The police news conference will be outside the banquet hall where Boisy Barefield, 17, was fatally shot. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday during a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Another teen, 15-year-old Jaxon Hunt, died a short time later after being hit by a vehicle leaving the graduation party. An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Hunt’s death.
Earlier that night, 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy was fatally shot during a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry. Police arrested 27-year-old Roger Gale.
There were a number of other shootings Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of the shootings left people in serious condition.
- 11:30 p.m. Friday – A “volley of gunfire” in the 2800 block of S. Dunkin St. No victims or suspects found.
- 9:45 p.m. Saturday – The fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy at an East Harry apartment complex.
- 11:20 p.m. Saturday – The fatal shooting of Boisy Barefield at the graduation party on East 25th North.
- 8:00 p.m. Sunday – 23-year-old man shot multiple times, possibly in the area of 9th and Grove. No arrests.
- 8:30 p.m. Sunday – Someone shot a woman’s car windshield at a gas station at Harry and Oliver. No injury.
- 9:30 p.m. Sunday – Shots fired at a home in the 2300 block of W. Pawnee. Five people in the home were not hurt. No arrests.
- 9:30 p.m. Sunday – 27-year-old man shot several times, 900 block of N. Volutsia. No arrests.
- 10:54 p.m. Sunday – Shots fired in the 500 block of Dellrose. No injuries. No arrests.