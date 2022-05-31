WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is holding a news conference Monday to discuss a number of weekend shootings. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

The shootings over the holiday weekend left at least two people dead and several others injured.

The police news conference will be outside the banquet hall where Boisy Barefield, 17, was fatally shot. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday during a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Another teen, 15-year-old Jaxon Hunt, died a short time later after being hit by a vehicle leaving the graduation party. An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Hunt’s death.

Earlier that night, 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy was fatally shot during a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry. Police arrested 27-year-old Roger Gale.

There were a number of other shootings Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of the shootings left people in serious condition.