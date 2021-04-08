Watch: Topeka police ask for help in battery case at Taco Bell

The above video is from the Topeka Police Department.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department needs your help to find a woman who’s accused of battery at a local Taco Bell.

The department said it happened in March at the Taco Bell on Southwest Wanamaker Road.

If you know who the woman in question is, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can remain anonymous and are also eligible for a cash reward. Online tips can be made here.