‘We do the best we can’: Police work to identify suspects wearing medical masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether you’re at the grocery store or filling gas, you will likely see someone wearing a mask.

“That is one of the challenges we face now, at least for the last month since the COVID-19 restrictions,” says Captain Eric Burr of the Arkansas City Police Department. “That is something that we deal with and we do the best we can.”

People wearing masks means sometimes suspects can blend right in to the crowd.

“This is all so new to everyone,” Burr said. “This is one of those things you try to adapt to.”

Though robbery numbers are down in Ark City, police are taking notice of people putting on medical masks, to try and cover their crimes. Just recently, police say surveillance video caught three suspects wearing masks, one of them wearing a Wichita State sweatshirt when police believe they stole a wallet from a purse at Dillons.

“We want to use every opportunity to identify the people who are responsible and them wearing a mask does pose a bit of a challenge for us,” Burr explained.

Wichita police have posted similar pictures of suspects in masks, though they too say robbery numbers overall are down nearly 60%. As for the three suspects in Arkansas City, police believe they may be out of town and in another state. They are relying on the community to help them hold the suspects accountable.

“In this particular situation, we do have surveillance pictures we were able to put out, and we are hoping that people know the base image of the people without necessarily seeing their nose and mouth,” Burr explained.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact the Arkansas City Police Department.

