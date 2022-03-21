OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — One person is in custody after a weapon was found in a student’s possession at Shawnee Mission North High School on Monday.

Principal David Ewers notified parents and guardians of the incident in an email.

He said that police confiscated the weapon and no one was injured. Ewers’ message did not say what kind of weapon was found. Police didn’t release that information either.

“The building is secure, and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat. I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies,” Ewers said in the message.

Overland Park Police are involved in the investigation. They have one person in custody in connection with the incident at the high school.

“I do want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to maintain North as a safe and engaging learning environment,” Ewers said in the email.

Monday was the first day back to school after Spring Break for the Shawnee Mission School District.