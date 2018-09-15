Wellington man dead after stabbing, police say Wellington woman in custody

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wellington Police Department is investigating after a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning.

Wellington Police Captain Paul Nefzger tells KSN that officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North B Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.

There, officers found a 26-year-old Wellington man who suffered a stab wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Neftzger said a 29-year-old Wellington woman has been taken into custody.

No other suspects are at large and there is no threat to the community, he said.

The Wellington Police Department is investigating the stabbing as a homicide.