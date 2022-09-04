The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Wellington on Saturday left one man dead.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Harvey St. in Wellington after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Wellington man who had been shot in the chest.

Life-saving measures were administered; the man passed away from his injuries.

A 66-year-old Wellington man was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Sumner County Jail. No formal charges have been filed yet.

An investigation is ongoing.