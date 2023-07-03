WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wellington was taken into custody for a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

According to the Wellington Police Department, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N. A St.

Upon arrival, a 25-year-old woman from Wellington was found with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest.

The WPD says she was taken to a Wichita hospital but later died from her injuries.

According to the WPD, a 24-year-old man from Wellington was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail. Charges are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.