WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington Police Department is asking for help in identifying church vandals.

According to Wellington police, the church is St. Anthony – St. Rose Catholic Church, located at 210 North B St. in Wellington, Kan.

The front doors of the church have been spray-painted black with the words, “hail satan” and upside-down crosses.

(Courtesy: Wellington Police Department)

The Wellington Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the vandalism to please contact them or use the Wellington/Sumner County Crime Stoppers.