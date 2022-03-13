WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington Police Department is asking for help in identifying church vandals.
According to Wellington police, the church is St. Anthony – St. Rose Catholic Church, located at 210 North B St. in Wellington, Kan.
The front doors of the church have been spray-painted black with the words, “hail satan” and upside-down crosses.
The Wellington Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the vandalism to please contact them or use the Wellington/Sumner County Crime Stoppers.