WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing.

Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital.

According to court filings, in Sept. 2018, Pearson stabbed Hill during a “domestic incident,” and she claimed self-defense.

Recent court documents say Hill had injuries on his arms and hand that were “consistent” with defensive wounds, and the injury did not match Pearson’s claims of self-defense.

Pearson is currently being held on a $250,500 bond.