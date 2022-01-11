Western Kansas man arrested in 2019 double murder

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNT) – A 30-year-old Liberal man has been arrested for the April 2019 murders of 25-year-old Timothy J. Martin and 31-year-old Erick G. Salas.

Ralph Thomas Salas Jr. was arrested on Monday just before 1:30 p.m. on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and several other charges.

The arrest happened at 415 N. Washington in Liberal. Salas was then booked into the Seward County Jail.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Salas is alleged to have participated in the robbery, kidnapping, and shooting deaths of Timothy Martin and Erick Salas. Their bodies were found in separate locations on April 2, 2019.

Martin was discovered by a farmer on his property near U.S. Highway 54 near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line in Texas County, Oklahoma. Salas was discovered dead in a trailer at the Seven Winds RV Park in Liberal.

Ralph and Erick Salas are not related although they share the same last name.