COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wallace County woman will have to pay back some of the money prosecutors say she got from filing fraudulent insurance claims.

In February, Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and one count of theft.

On Wednesday, Thomas County District Court Judge Kevin Berens sentenced her to 15 days in the county jail and to pay $17,942.50 in restitution and a $500 fine.

Investigators with the Kansas Insurance Department said that Morford filed 15 invalid medical claims with her insurance carrier between June 2016 and May 2019.

They say she used computers and a computer network at her place of work to falsify medical records to support her claims filed with the insurance carrier.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division prosecuted the case.