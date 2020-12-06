Wichita Police Department shares tips to keep your holiday deliveries safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you took advantage of Cyber Monday deals, packages are probably heading your way, but be warned porch pirates are always on the move.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Scott Bruno said an increase in package thefts started months back and compared to other years it’s significant. During the month of November, the number of larcenies doubled.

“Someone gets a package delivered, it’s sitting on their porch, someone comes along sees it, and steals it,” said Bruno.



With online sales and deliveries expected to increase because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruno said the best way to avoid being a victim is to set up your deliveries when someone is home,

pick a safe drop off location, or ask for it to be delivered to a store for later pickup.



Bruno added people should never stop a porch pirate if they see one but take a video of the incident and call 911 instead.