White sedan is vehicle of interest in Sedgwick County Homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, the body of Christian Osvaldo Hernandez was found in a remote area outside Bel Aire.

The public and the media are being asked for assistance in locating a vehicle that may be tied to a homicide case.

Friday, investigators released photos of a white white sedan that could be tied to the case. They are asking for help locating the sedan.

Around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road in the 12000 block of East 45th Street North.

“When deputies responded they noticed that he had a gunshot wound and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office. “We are working this as a homicide,”

After responding deputies noticed a gunshot to the man’s body, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was identified as Christian Osvaldo Hernandez, a 30-year-old Hispanic male, from Wichita, Kansas.

While investigators are working this case as a homicide, they are not releasing any more details on how the car could be linked to the case.

Investigators are looking for the white sedan seen in the pictures in this story.

The public and the media are being asked for their assistance in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

Around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road in the 12000…

Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Friday, November 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories