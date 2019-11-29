White sedan is vehicle of interest in Sedgwick County Homicide

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, the body of Christian Osvaldo Hernandez was found in a remote area outside Bel Aire.

The public and the media are being asked for assistance in locating a vehicle that may be tied to a homicide case.

Friday, investigators released photos of a white white sedan that could be tied to the case. They are asking for help locating the sedan.

Around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road in the 12000 block of East 45th Street North.

“When deputies responded they noticed that he had a gunshot wound and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office. “We are working this as a homicide,”

The victim was identified as Christian Osvaldo Hernandez, a 30-year-old Hispanic male, from Wichita, Kansas.

While investigators are working this case as a homicide, they are not releasing any more details on how the car could be linked to the case.

Investigators are looking for the white sedan seen in the pictures in this story.

Anyone with information can call 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111