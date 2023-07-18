WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say social media posts helped them solve a road rage shooting case from Friday night. The Wichita Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old Wichita man.

Police say road rage near Interstate 235 and Meridian ended with two young men being shot. A witness told police there was an incident between the victims’ vehicle and a black sedan.

Police say someone in the sedan shot at the victims, hitting a 17-year-old boy in the upper torso and a 19-year-old man in the leg. First responders found the victims parked in the 700 block of W. Maywood. The victims were rushed to the hospital and were alive at last check.

On Tuesday, the WPD said officers and detectives got assistance from social media posts to identify the shooter. They arrested the 18-year-old.

“This is a great example of how the cooperation and participation of the public contribute to solving these violent crimes,” the WPD said in a news release.

The 18-year-old was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal use of a weapon. KSN News does not release suspect names unless they are charged with a crime.

The WPD said it is still investigating. If you have information that could help with the case, call detectives at 316-268-4407. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.