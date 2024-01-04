WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — District Attorney Marc Bennett says a Wichita accountant and her bookkeeping company failed to file tax returns for some customers. On Thursday, Bennett announced that Nicole Clem and Bookkeeping N Beyond LLC have agreed to a consent judgment and will pay $120,000 in civil penalties and other charges.

The district attorney’s office alleged that Clem and the business:

Failed to timely file 2021 tax returns as promised

Failed to disclose that Clem and the business could not electronically file taxes at the time the services were solicited, and

Misled consumers about the reason for the delay with expected tax refunds

Bennett says the DA Consumer Protection Division found at least 16 customers had problems with the business. Some of the customers were over the age of 60, making them “protected consumers” under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. Violating the KCPA with a protected consumer can lead to harsher penalties.

The DA says Clem and Bookkeeping N Beyond denied intentionally violating the KCPA but accepted the consent judgment to resolve the matter. A judge approved it on Dec. 29.

It calls for Clem and the business to be liable for $120,000 in civil penalties and investigative and court costs. They are also on a one-year probationary period with the Consumer Protection Division.

Bennett says the business has promised to refund customers whose 2021 taxes were filed late or had to be filed by another accounting service and to reimburse customers who had to pay a late fee or penalty.

The DA says the business cooperated with the investigation and has already started notifying customers who may have been affected.

KSN News reached out to Clem and Bookkeeping N Beyond. We have not heard back yet.

Bennett has this advice for anyone hiring a professional for a service:

Get the scope of work and all promises in writing. All deadlines should be documented and agreed to by the professional so that you can determine if they meet your expectations.

Research the provider, including on websites like the Better Business Bureau.

He also says that when filing taxes electronically, the IRS indicates a refund should be received within three weeks. For more information about filing taxes, consult a tax professional or visit https://www.irs.gov/filing/individuals/how-to-file.