WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita airport officer/firefighter Lieutenant Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority for 22 years, has been sentenced for computer crimes, according to the Office of the District Attorney (DA).

The DA says Hoyt pleaded guilty to two counts of computer crimes.

A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court sentenced Hoyt to 12 months of probation. If Hoyt violates his probation, he has an underlying sentence of 12 months.

According to the City of Wichita, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was notified of an incident involving Hoyt in June 2022.

To avoid a conflict of interest, the WAA Chief of Police requested that WPD lead the investigation.

Detectives learned that Hoyt had previously accessed and printed criminal reports from the WPD’s records management system, leading him to be sentenced for his charges.