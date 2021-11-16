Wichita alleged-suicide attempt becomes murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a man who shot himself in the head is actually the victim of a murder.

Police say they got the report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of West Maple just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a 27-year-old man dead. He had been shot three times. Police say their investigation revealed he made comments about ending his life, then shot himself in the head.

Investigators say that’s when another man in the house picked up the gun and fired two more shots at the victim.

Charles Burnham (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Police arrested Charles Burnham, 28, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

When asked why they arrested the man after the victim had already shot himself, Captain Jason Stephens, WPD offered this explanation.

“I can’t go into a great deal of detail because it is still an ongoing investigation, but one of the elements of first-degree murder is premeditation,” he said. “So, that being the case, there was, I can say this, conversation that took place between victim and suspect that led up to the suspect’s involvement in the shooting incident.”

Police say the victim, the suspect and the suspect’s brother lived at the home. They say the brother was asleep in another room when the shooting happened.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

When the investigation is complete, the WPD plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office.