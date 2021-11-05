Wichita-area man arrested in child sex crimes investigation

Edgar Moreno (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said it started investigating a child sex crimes case after someone reported seeing inappropriate pictures of a child on a man’s phone.

Police say their investigation led them to arrest Edgar Moreno, 35, of Maize, Thursday. They say he was booked into jail on suspicion of:

  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
  • Indecent liberties with a child
  • Sexual exploitation of a child
  • Sexual exploitation of a child, promote performance of a child
  • Breach of privacy, installing listen/record device
  • Breach of privacy, install/use listening/recording device

A police spokesman said the investigation is continuing. They plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office.

At last check, Moreno was still in the Sedgwick County jail with a bond set at $250,000.

