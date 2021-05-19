Do you know where this suspect is? Wichita authorities offer reward in homicide case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita–Sedgwick County and local authorities are still searching for Jakob Oneil Cuble, a suspect who is wanted in a homicide that happened one year ago.

On May 20, 2020, Marcus Sain was shot and killed during a drug transaction at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Webb Road in Wichita.

Police were able to locate two people involved in his murder. They were taken into custody, but Cuble has not been located.

The Crime Stoppers news release said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has charged Cuble with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He is 19 years old, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Cuble’s location is eligible to receive a reward by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.