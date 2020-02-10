Wichita Collegiate teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual relations with a student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they have arrested 39-year-old Rodney Wren, Sr. of Wichita on suspicion of three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Wren was a teacher at Wichita Collegiate School.

Last month, police said they were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between Wren and a former teenage Collegiate student. Wren was arrested on Friday following an investigation, and he was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations according to Sedgwick County court documents.

Wichita Collegiate officials are cooperating with the investigation and said that Wren has been terminated. The school released a statement saying the allegations are “extremely disturbing.”

Collegiate said they are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to do so and that the safety of their students is – and always will be – paramount.

Wren has bonded out of jail.

WICHITA COLLEGIATE FULL STATEMENT:

The arrest of Rodney Wren, Sr., is extremely disturbing to our Wichita Collegiate School community. After previously learning of law enforcement’s investigation, Mr. Wren was placed on administrative leave. With his arrest, Mr. Wren has been terminated from Collegiate. Collegiate has been fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to do so. Our school has zero tolerance for any unprofessional conduct that falls below the standards we expect from our employees. The safety of our students is – and always will be – paramount. We are contacting various local organizations who can help our school community better understand and combat the issues of sexual harassment and sexual abuse. We want to ensure that our students have all the resources available to them so that they feel supported, protected, and informed.

