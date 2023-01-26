WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.

Marlon Jones, 25, and Kianna Nweji, 22, were each charged with one count of aggravated endangering a child; reckless situation to a child under the age of 18.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of N Lorraine St. Police say as officers arrived, they found Jones walking back to the house and Nweji inside with a gunshot wound to her foot. Nweji was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the couple was lying in bed when their 2-year-old child somehow got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot Nweji in the foot. Jones then took the gun from the home to the nearby home of an acquaintance, according to police.

Investigators located the gun, an AR-15, in the acquaintance’s home and discovered that it didn’t belong to anybody in the residence and the residents didn’t know how it got there.

Jones and Nweji were arrested and booked into jail.