Wichita Crime Stoppers program reaches $1 million in drugs seized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has been in the community for more than 40 years. This week, it announced it reached a milestone — the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.

Officer Trevor Macy of the Wichita Police Department said the exact number is $1,007,262 in drugs taken off area streets thanks to anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

One of the biggest sums was last year. In 2021, law enforcement seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

If you have information about illegal drugs or any crime, contact Crime Stoppers to report it anonymously. The organization offers rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers is a division of the nonprofit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories