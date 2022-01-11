Wichita Crime Stoppers program reaches $1 million in drugs seized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has been in the community for more than 40 years. This week, it announced it reached a milestone — the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.

Officer Trevor Macy of the Wichita Police Department said the exact number is $1,007,262 in drugs taken off area streets thanks to anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

One of the biggest sums was last year. In 2021, law enforcement seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

If you have information about illegal drugs or any crime, contact Crime Stoppers to report it anonymously. The organization offers rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers is a division of the nonprofit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.