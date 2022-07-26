WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich, the Wichita man who was charged in connection to the 2019 death of his son Zaiden, pleaded guilty last Thursday.

Javonovich pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, murder in the second-degree, and abuse of a child. Zaiden’s mother, Brandi Marchant, is also charged with the killing. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday ahead of her trial, which is set to begin on Aug. 1.

Police responded on April 11, 2019, to a domestic disturbance call in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic Ave. when a neighbor reported yelling and a door slamming.

When officers arrived, they found Zaiden dead inside a crib in a mobile home. There was also a 4-month-old boy in the home in critical condition who was taken into protective custody.

Police later learned Zaiden had been dead for days when his body was found.

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Center said in Aug. 2019, Zaiden died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition. The report also indicated that significant conditions include possible asphyxia.

Zaiden’s weight at autopsy was approximately 14.9 pounds, and his length was 31 inches, far below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clinical growth charts for a 25-month-old boy.

There was also methamphetamine in his brain.

Police said there was a text on Javonovich’s phone from Marchant that said, “I am losing it. I need to stay somewhere. Zaiden just won’t stop. I can’t even watch (expletive) tv.” It was followed by another text that said, “He had three bags of oatmeal and two things of yogurt z [sic] and he is still screaming.”

Marchant pleaded not guilty to all charges on Sept. 9, 2019.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) released a report that showed two separate instances where Javonovich and Marchant were investigated.

On Nov. 5, 2017, DCF investigated allegations of emotional abuse stemming from allegations that Marchant was making “homicidal and suicidal statements in presence of children,” according to the report.

The agency completed interviews with those involved with phone and in-person visits. A child reported that a homicidal statement mentioned Zaiden, but DCF said the allegation was unsubstantiated.

On Nov. 21, 2018, DCF received a report for an infant and mother testing positive for marijuana at birth. The field staff determined the report could not be investigated as child abuse or neglect because “medical officials did not indicate the child’s health was negatively impacted by marijuana usage,” a report said.

The case was closed and reassigned as “Family in Need of Assessment Infant Positive for Substances” on Jan. 14, 2019.

KSN reported in April 2019 that from Jan. 2018 until April 11, 2019, a total of 21 calls were made to 911. The calls were made by concerned citizens, Marchant, Javonovich, and Zaiden’s grandmother.

Javonovich will be scheduled for sentencing at a later date.