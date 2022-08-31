WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August.

The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on Interstate 135, where the speed limit is 60 mph.

(Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Police say the driver going 132 mph was on a sports motorcycle.

Wichita Municipal Court says a speeding ticket for going 132 in a 60 would cost a driver $431.50. But a spokesperson said it would be more likely that law enforcement officers would cite the driver for something more serious such as reckless driving or exhibition of speed.

The WPD Traffic Section has 16 officers patrolling more than 163 square miles of Wichita.

Police posted a message on Facebook asking drivers to “Help keep the streets safe by following the traffic laws and driving safely.”