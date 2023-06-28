WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two months after the death of an 8-year-old girl, the Wichita Police Department has arrested her father.

On May 8, first responders went to a home in the 600 block of N. Oliver after getting the report of an unresponsive child, but it was too late to save the girl. The Wichita Police Department has not released her name or the cause of death.

The Exploited and Missing Child Unit and homicide detectives began investigating. They recently presented the case to the district attorney’s office, and a warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Police found and arrested the girl’s 51-year-old father within hours of getting the warrant on June 27.

The WPD booked him into jail on suspicion of:

First-degree murder

Three counts of abuse of a child

Four counts of aggravated kidnapping

Two counts of aggravated endangering of a child

Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim

Police say the investigation involved several WPD departments, the Forensic Science Center and the KU Medical Center.

It is KSN policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony.