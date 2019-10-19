Wichita felon arrested by police for discharging a Firearm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrest a man on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. today, officers were conducting follow-up at a residence in the 4400 block of East Boston, stemming from the earlier shooting on East Bayley.

While investigating, the officers observed 22-year-old Antonio Johnson fire a shot into the air from a shotgun. There was no damage and no injuries.

The officers quickly arrested Johnson without further incident and recovered the shotgun. No shots were fired towards officers.

The incident was not related to an earlier shooting on Bayley.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.