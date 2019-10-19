Wichita felon arrested by police for discharging a Firearm

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrest a man on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. today, officers were conducting follow-up at a residence in the 4400 block of East Boston, stemming from the earlier shooting on East Bayley.

While investigating, the officers observed 22-year-old Antonio Johnson fire a shot into the air from a shotgun. There was no damage and no injuries.

The officers quickly arrested Johnson without further incident and recovered the shotgun.  No shots were fired towards officers.

The incident was not related to an earlier shooting on Bayley.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories