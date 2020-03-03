1  of  2
Live Now
NBC Super Tuesday coverage Watch KSN News at 10

Wichita financial adviser sentenced to prison for embezzlement

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Walter Hollis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A retired financial adviser was sentenced to 38 months in prison for taking more than $800,000 out of two trust funds belonging to one of his clients.

Walter “Bud” Hollis, 73, of Wichita, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of felony theft for embezzling the money between 2014 and 2018. Hollis managed the trust funds for a retired widow who had been his client for several years. The 75-year-old victim of the theft stated in court Tuesday that she trusted Hollis to manage her estate after her husband died. She told Judge Jeffrey Syrios the theft destroyed her sense of security in retirement and denied her children and step children their inheritance.

Hollis read a statement to the judge asking for probation and blaming the theft on a difficult upbringing and a gambling addiction. Hollis said probation would be more appropriate due to his age and medical issues.

In denying the request for probation, Judge Syrios stated that prison was appropriate because Hollis destroyed the financial security of someone who trusted him to protect her money. Syrios ordered Hollis to pay $822,322.15 to the victim.

The case was investigated by Andrea Riedel of the Investigations Division of the Office of the District Attorney.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories