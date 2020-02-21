Wichita gun seller tries to play it safe, ends up as victim of highway robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old man who was trying to sell a smaller-type rifle ended up being robbed of the gun at gunpoint. Police say the thieves also stole two handguns.

According to police, the 23-year-old went online to arrange the sale of the rifle. He agreed to meet the buyer in the QuikTrip parking lot at Central and Oliver around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The seller took a 25-year-old friend with him and they got into the backseat of the potential buyer’s SUV. There were two men in the front of the SUV.

Police say the two men in the front pulled out guns they had with them and robbed the men in the backseat. They took the rifle and two handguns from the victims.

The thieves ordered the victims to get out and then they fled in the SUV. The victims were not injured.

Police say arranging the private sale of guns is legal, but it is risky. They recommend only buying and selling from licensed firearm dealers or with someone you know and trust.

They also offer this advice for keeping private transactions safe, no matter what you are selling or buying:

Do some research on the other party involved to learn more about them

Set stipulations that will make you feel safe with the meeting

Conduct transactions in daylight so witnesses can see if a crime is happening

Always have a phone with you

Let family or friends know where you will be

Conduct transactions outside of vehicles

Take a trusted person with you

Consider asking for ID, write the ID information down or take a picture of it

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

