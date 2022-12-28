WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was already in prison for lewd and lascivious behavior was sentenced for sexually abusing a child in 2015.

James Dayvault was sentenced by a judge to 653 months (54 years and five months) in prison with lifetime parole after he was found guilty by a jury of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in November. The jury deliberated for only 33 minutes before returning their verdict.

In the 2015 case, court documents show Dayvault sexually abused a girl while she was playing outside after church.

Dayvault was imprisoned in 2020 for lewd and lascivious behavior. In that case, a neighbor reported seeing Dayvault following young children and photographing them.

During the investigation, police recovered photos on his cellphone that included pornographic images of children and images taken up women’s skirts at various locations in the city, including a local church and department store parking lot.

A judge found Dayvault guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy on Nov. 21, 2019.

After Dayvault’s sentencing in 2020, his DNA was entered into the national database, which connected him to the incident in 2015.