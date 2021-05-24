Wichita mother found guilty of first-degree murder in son’s methadone overdose

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kimberly Compass was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah on Monday.

Zayden died of a methadone overdose in a motel located in the 2300 block of S. Broadway on May 31, 2019. Methadone is a prescription used to treat opioid addiction. Sentencing for Compass is set for August 12, 2021.

Before the jury deliberated closing arguments were held.

“She was reckless,” said Kelsey Floyd, prosecuting attorney. “She was reckless with how she handled it. She was reckless of how she handled it around her son. It was her methadone that she was responsible that was in his sytem at the time he died. She is responsible. She killed him because of her recklessness, and I’m asking you to hold her accountable for that.”

“What Kimberly Compass did that day doesn’t make sense to charge her with the crime that she is charged with,” said Steve Mank, defense attorney. “There are too many questions, too many unanswered questions, too much speculation, and too many what if, is it possible. The state needs to prove each and every element required by law under a reasonable doubt, and they can not do that in this case.”

Compass did not take the stand in her trial. A judge provided the jury with seven instructions before they went into deliberations.