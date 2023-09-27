WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A juvenile has been charged as an adult in connection to the fatal shooting of Seaquori Smith in January.

Makyh Townes was charged with second-degree murder; unintentionally but reckless, and criminal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The incident happened on Jan. 13. Police said at the time, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Millwood St. in south Wichita. When they arrived, they found Smith with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers investigated and found Smith was hanging out inside the house with Townes while Townes was allegedly “recklessly manipulating a firearm” when a shot was fired, hitting Smith.

Townes called 911 and reported the incident.

His next due in court is on Oct. 10.