WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused by police of kidnapping three children made his first appearance in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Manasse’h Ward, 21, was charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of rape

Three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated assault

Kidnapping

Aggravated kidnapping

Interference with LEO

Wichita police say Ward is suspected of kidnapping three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary school last week.

On Jan. 4, a girl in her early teens reported she had been kidnapped as she was walking home from school around 3:50 p.m. She told police a man, who police later identified as Ward, was driving a blue vehicle near Boston Park. He forced her into the vehicle and tried to sexually assault her, then let her go. The girl told a family member, and the police were called.

On Jan. 5, police got the report of another kidnapping. Two elementary students, a boy and a girl left their home on foot on South Drury. Police believe Ward kidnapped them. A short time later, he dropped off the boy but kept the girl. When the 7-year-old boy got to school, the boy reported it.

Police say Ward released the girl a short time later.

Ward is next due in court on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. His bond has been set at $600,000.