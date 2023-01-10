WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused by police of kidnapping three children made his first appearance in front of a judge on Tuesday.
Manasse’h Ward, 21, was charged with the following crimes:
- Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child
- Two counts of rape
- Three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy
- Aggravated assault
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Interference with LEO
Wichita police say Ward is suspected of kidnapping three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary school last week.
On Jan. 4, a girl in her early teens reported she had been kidnapped as she was walking home from school around 3:50 p.m. She told police a man, who police later identified as Ward, was driving a blue vehicle near Boston Park. He forced her into the vehicle and tried to sexually assault her, then let her go. The girl told a family member, and the police were called.
On Jan. 5, police got the report of another kidnapping. Two elementary students, a boy and a girl left their home on foot on South Drury. Police believe Ward kidnapped them. A short time later, he dropped off the boy but kept the girl. When the 7-year-old boy got to school, the boy reported it.
Police say Ward released the girl a short time later.
Ward is next due in court on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. His bond has been set at $600,000.