WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the nursing facility in the 600 block of S. Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said three suspects had robbed the business and tied her up.

The employee reported that she was working when she heard a knock at the front door. When she opened the door, three suspects, two men and a woman, dressed in black scrubs, forced their way into the facility. One of the suspects had a gun.

Two of the suspects tied her up, and the three then stole various medications before fleeing to the northwest. They entered a silver hatchback or small SUV waiting near Hayden and Maize Road. The suspects left the scene southbound on Maize Road.

The victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

The Wichita Police Department wants to encourage other similar facilities to be aware of this incident to ensure that employees and residents remain safe. Employees and employers must be alert and observant for suspicious activity – especially at late night or early morning hours. It’s also a good idea to have a plan in place for situations like this and have regular safety meetings with staff to discuss these plans.