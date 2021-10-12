Wichita man accused of kidnapping in custody after evading Harvey County law enforcement

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old Wichita man accused of kidnapping is in custody after previously fleeing his court appearance and attempting to evade law enforcement in Harvey County.

Joshua Harris is being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, failure to appear, possession of opiates, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Joshua Harris (Courtesy: Harvey County Sheriff)

On Thursday, Harris appeared in court at the Harvey County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge. Separately, he was wanted on a Harvey County warrant for aggravated kidnapping. A Harvey County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to detain him on the warrant. Instead, he evaded the deputy and fled the courthouse.

On Monday around 4:15 p.m., local law enforcement was notified Harris had been seen at a convenience store in the 3500 block of S. Duncan St. in Newton. As law enforcement arrived at the location, he fled in his vehicle. He was pursued by law enforcement as he drove south into Sedgwick County, eventually exited his car, and continued to run away from law enforcement.

Law enforcement utilized a drone and a K-9 unit to help locate Harris. He was found by drone footage attempting to hide in the yard of a home in the 8100 block of N. Hillside St. in Valley Center. Harris turned himself in around 5:15 p.m. when the K-9 unit began to be deployed.