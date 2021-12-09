Wichita man accused of murder allegedly stabs another Sedgwick County Jail inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate is accused of stabbing another inmate at the jail on Wednesday.

According to the office, at around 1:53 p.m., Jermall Campbell exited his housing area and approached the victim’s housing area. Investigators say Campbell attacked the victim with a makeshift weapon. The victim received seven cuts and two required sutures.

The sheriff said deputies quickly responded and took control of the area stopping the attack.

Campbell was arrested in June. Police accused him of killing 47-year-old Deandre Freeman, who was shot multiple times. Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond is listed at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office said the victim in the stabbing was a nephew of Deandre Freeman, the victim in Campbell’s first-degree murder case.