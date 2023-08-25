WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on suspicion of sexual assault on Friday.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a rape report Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Police located the suspect, and he was quickly arrested. The release says the 30-year-old man was arrested in an earlier rape case on July 28, 2023. He was released from jail with GPS monitoring after posting bail.

The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.