WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court where he pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance which resulted in death.

A news release says Tyler Ralls, 35, of Wichita, gave Michael Marsalla an M30 pill while the two were working together in Park City. Ralls said he knew the pill contained fentanyl and knew Marsalla didn’t have a tolerance for fentanyl.

When Marsalla didn’t arrive for work the next day, Ralls drove to Marsalla’s house in Valley Center where he found him unresponsive.

Ralls called 911, then called his source for the fentanyl pills and asked if anyone had ever died after taking them.

Marsalla was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed he died of fentanyl toxicity.

Ralls is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.