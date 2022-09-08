WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 43-year-old Wichita man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday. It happened in the 1300 block of S. Broadway around 6:20 p.m.

Mareo Dupree (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrived at the location and found a 42-year-old woman with wounds to her back. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed the man and woman knew each other and the stabbing resulted from a fight.

The man, identified by police as Mareo Dupree, was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery.

The department says the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.