WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested Friday after twin babies were found to have “abusive injuries.”

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers were dispatched to an area hospital at approximately 3:48 a.m. Friday for a report of child abuse.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 3-month-old victim with abusive injuries about to be admitted to the hospital.

A twin sibling of the child, who also lived in the home, was taken into protective custody and evaluated at a hospital, according to WPD. It was determined that the twin also had abusive injuries.

WPD said that after a round of interviews, a 27-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of child abuse.

No other information has been released at this time.