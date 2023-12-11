BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 50-year-old Wichita man is being held on $100,000 bond after a police chase in central Kansas.

According to the Barton County sheriff, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop the man’s vehicle around 8 p.m. Friday, but the man sped away. The sheriff says the vehicle was in Great Bend city limits and traveling at a high rate of speed, so the trooper ended the chase for safety reasons.

A half-hour later, Barton County sheriff’s deputies saw the same vehicle speeding north on U.S. Highway 281. The sheriff said the deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it again fled.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the vehicle struck one of the sheriff’s vehicles during the chase. The pursuit ended shortly after that.

Bellendir says the only person in the vehicle was a 50-year-old Wichita man. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony attempt to flee and elude, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property.

The sheriff says the Kansas Highway Patrol may also add potential charges in the case.

KSN News does not name suspects unless they have been charged.