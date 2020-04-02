Wichita man arrested after fatal crash near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal crash on Tuesday has led to the arrest of a Wichita man on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says dispatchers got a call late on the night of March 31, of a vehicle on fire near Ridge Road and101st Street North. Deputies and the fire department responded and found a Dodge truck on its side, engulfed in flames.

They put the fire out and then found a victim inside. The sheriff says they are still working to positively identify the victim.

The sheriff believes Russeller W. Polk, 43, was driving the truck recklessly, southbound on Ridge. The truck went off the road, into a field, hit a ditch on 101st St. North and then rolled.

“We believe that there is probable cause in this particular case due to the reckless driving,” said Easter. “We have evidence to suggest the victim was still alive after the accident and the individual who was driving fled the scene of an injury accident that turned into a fatality.”

Polk was booked into jail on Wednesday, April 1.

The sheriff says once investigators are finished, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

