Wichita man arrested after pointing gun at three teenage boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 44-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at three teenage boys around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Officials say police were dispatched to the area of 33rd and South All Hallows to a disturbance involving a gun.

Police say, Christopher Perry, 44, of Wichita, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Police say that three teenagers ages 15,17, and 18 were driving past the 3400 block of south All Hallows, a residence where Perry and another 46-year man were established before the incident happened.

According to police, Perry and the 46-year-old believed the three teens had jumped Perry’s fence into his backyard earlier that evening.

Perry and the 46-year-old followed the three young men, and after a short distance, Perry

pulled his truck in front of the victims to stop their car. Perry approached the three teens and pointed a handgun at them demanding identification.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District

Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: