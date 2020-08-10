Wichita man arrested after robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of aggravated robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a highway robbery at the Pizza Hut located in the 300 block of East 47th Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 45-year-old delivery driver who reported being robbed at gunpoint while delivering a pizza.

Jeramiah Milligan (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

Police said their investigation revealed that the driver went to deliver an order at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of South Seneca. He was unable to contact anyone at the apartment. As he was walking back to his vehicle, he was approached by the suspect who asked to buy the order. The driver refused, and the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money and the pizza order from the driver. The driver left the order on the ground and drove away in his vehicle back to the restaurant to call the police.

Officers spotted the suspect, identified as Jeramiah Milligan, at a nearby apartment and arrested him without incident. Officers recovered the pizza order as well as a handgun.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

