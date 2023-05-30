WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found injured in a backyard.

A news release from the WPD says around 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a clubbing in the 5700 block of East Central.

Police arrived and found 46-year-old Kacey Joel laying in the backyard of a residence with visible injuries.

Officers rendered aid, and Joel was transported to a local hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Police say eyewitnesses reported a man running from the scene. Officers located him after a brief police pursuit. Police say the man made comments saying he was going to die by suicide by cop and was wielding a knife when officers confronted him.

Officers were able to get him to put the knife down, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.