WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
A news release from the Wichita Police Department says Monday at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of S. Hydraulic.
When they arrived, they learned a man had robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint, demanded money, watches, and cigarettes, and fled on foot.
An investigation led an officer and a K9 dog to the suspect in the 1800 block of S Ellis, where he was found hiding in the rafters of a garage with a small handgun and methamphetamines.
Police arrested the man and booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of opiates.
An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.