WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says Monday at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of S. Hydraulic.

When they arrived, they learned a man had robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint, demanded money, watches, and cigarettes, and fled on foot.

An investigation led an officer and a K9 dog to the suspect in the 1800 block of S Ellis, where he was found hiding in the rafters of a garage with a small handgun and methamphetamines.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of opiates.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.