Wichita man arrested following pursuit, crash in Butler County

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old Wichita man was arrested following a pursuit in a stolen pickup Tuesday.

Rose Hill police found the pickup driving around 4:30 a.m. They ran the tag and found out the truck was stolen.

Tommy Ockert (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

A chase ensued by police and Butler County deputies. A deputy was deploying stop sticks when the pickup crashed into a patrol car at SW 120 and Santa Fe Lake Road.

“Totaled stolen pickup and a brand new Butler County patrol car. Deputy trying to deploy spike strip is okay,” said Sheriff Kelly Herzet, Butler County.

The man ran into a wooded area, and a Kansas Highway Patrol plane was used to locate him. He was arrested and found to be armed.

The man was taken to Kansas Medical Center in Andover where he tried to escape. Rose Hill and Andover police found him about a block away from the hospital. He was again arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail.

Butler County identified the alleged suspect as Tommy Ockert of Wichita. Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show Ockert was on parole.

