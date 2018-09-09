Wichita man arrested for aggravated assault of family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm.
Police say at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of S. Illinois after reports of a disturbance with a deadly weapon.
The residents of the home, a 40-year old man and a 50-year-old man along with their three children were inside sleeping when they were awoken by David England, 59, who was banging on their front door.
The family said they do not know England and they say he was talking loudly and he fired two shots from his gun into the air.
When officers arrived to the scene they saw England on the front porch of the home holding a gun.
Police say officers began giving England verbal commands to put his weapon down. England then put down the gun and was taken into custody without incident.
Officers found three handguns and marijuana in England's possession.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
