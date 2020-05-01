Wichita man arrested for aggravated domestic battery strangulation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested Nathan Rowe, 27, of Wichita, on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery strangulation, and aggravated domestic battery Friday.

On Thursday evening, officers responded to an area hospital regarding an assault report where they contacted a 25-year-old woman who had extensive injuries to her face and neck. She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the woman had been battered and strangled to the point of unconsciousness multiple times over several days at a home on East Lockwood. She was brought to the hospital by a family member.

Rowe was located Friday and arrested without incident. He was booked into jail regarding Thursday’s case and two other separate domestic violence investigations from March involving the same victim.

