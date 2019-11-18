Wichita man arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Garden City

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Wichita man was arrested after breaking into cars in Garden City. It happened early Saturday at around 1 a.m.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Long Street in reference to an auto burglary. The caller described the suspect to dispatchers.

When police arrived, they located a man matching the description. Kemel Hassan Mohamed was arrested on suspicion of auto burglary.

Police said 12 vehicles were broken into, and one was damaged as the result of the break-in.

The department said the vehicles weren’t locked.

