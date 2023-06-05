WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 52-year-old man from Wichita was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the man was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, burglary to auto, possession of methamphetamine, and felony evade and elude stemming from an auto theft investigation.

The WPD says the driver of an Amazon delivery van in the 600 block of N. Topeka called 911 to report a man who jumped in his van and drove off, stealing all of the packages inside.

The auto theft was broadcasted on all police channels. Captain Slaughter, who was in the area, located the stolen van.

According to the WPD, a short pursuit ensued but was quickly terminated after they discovered the van had a GPS.

The WPD tracked the van using its GPS and was able to locate it near the intersection of South Belmont Street and East Gilbert Street.

Captain Slaughter moved to the area and found the suspect walking away from the stolen van with a large package. Captain Slaughter was able to stop him.

The man was then booked into jail on suspicion of felony theft, burglary to auto, possession of methamphetamine, and felony evade and elude.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in the case.